Worshipers reject clerics accused of being gay Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Odinga free to engage central leaders, but only elected ones

By Nderitu Gichure | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:46 GMT +3
Mathira Mp Rigathi Gachagua addressing Ngaiini Primary School fraternity during a prize giving event in Nyeri County. [Mose Sammy/Standard]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (above) yesterday told Opposition leader Raila Odinga that he is free to engage Central Kenya leaders.

He urged Raila to work with elected leaders for the betterment of the country. "This area has elected leaders and I don’t see the need for Raila to engage political losers, those rejected by voters last year. They will mislead him," he said.

ALSO READ: We are still beggars even after the handshake, says governor

Rigathi added: "If NASA leaders are interested in a pact with the region, then they are free to engage us." He said some of the local leaders who held talks with Raila two weeks ago have been going around the region claiming they were rigged out.

This came amid allegations that Raila was being used to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua
Raila Odinga
Central Kenya leaders
dp william ruto
2022 politics

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

We are still beggars even after the handshake, says governor

We are still beggars even after the handshake, says governor

The untold story of Raila’s 2017 poll debacle

The untold story of Raila’s 2017 poll debacle

DP Ruto commits 'Big Four' to God

DP Ruto commits 'Big Four' to God

How NASA nearly lost its bundle of 'poll-rigging evidence'

How NASA nearly lost its bundle of 'poll-rigging evidence'

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited