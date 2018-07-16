Odinga free to engage central leaders, but only elected ones

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:46 GMT +3

Mathira Mp Rigathi Gachagua addressing Ngaiini Primary School fraternity during a prize giving event in Nyeri County. [Mose Sammy/Standard]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (above) yesterday told Opposition leader Raila Odinga that he is free to engage Central Kenya leaders.

He urged Raila to work with elected leaders for the betterment of the country. "This area has elected leaders and I don’t see the need for Raila to engage political losers, those rejected by voters last year. They will mislead him," he said.

ALSO READ: We are still beggars even after the handshake, says governor

Rigathi added: "If NASA leaders are interested in a pact with the region, then they are free to engage us." He said some of the local leaders who held talks with Raila two weeks ago have been going around the region claiming they were rigged out.

This came amid allegations that Raila was being used to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.