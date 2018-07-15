We’ve not been gagged on Ruto: Central leaders say

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 15:59, Updated July 15th 2018 at 16:09 GMT +3

Jubilee leaders from Central Kenya have denied reports that they have been warned to stop drumming support for deputy president William Ruto's bid for the presidency in 2022.

The leaders who spoke at a church service attended by Ruto in Nairobi, vowed to stick with the deputy president to ensure that he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Charles Njagua (Starehe), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), John Kiarie (Dagoreti South), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja spoke during a fundraiser at Kayole African Independent Pentecostal Church (AIPCA).

“No one has asked me not to associate with the Deputy President. Those spreading propaganda should know that our plans as Jubilee for the future remain the same,” said Njagua.

Njagua said they were on course to delivering Ruto the presidency.

Kega also said there was nothing to do with the gagging orders and reiterated his support for Ruto.

"The last instructions we received from President Uhuru Kenyatta is that they are working closely with Mr Ruto and we should follow them. We have not received any other instructions,” said Kega.

Waititu said they had settled on Ruto in the 2022 succession and “no one is telling us otherwise.”

“We don’t care about naysayers. Those coming for handshake should know the house is set and should never try to think of shaking it,” said Waititu.

He asked Ruto to be wary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying he can never be trusted.

“He (Raila) is targeting you but Jubilee is steadfast. We are praying for you to work with the president to deliver Jubilee manifesto,” added Waititu.

Ichung’wa asked the DP and president to concentrate on delivering the promises they made to Kenyans and avoid distractions from naysayers.

Gakuya, Kiarie and Theuri also pledged their support for Ruto’s presidential bid.

Sakaja declared his support and said those trying to politicize what the DP was doing will fail.

“We support you not because of the party or what we are told but because we know your vision,” said Sakaja.

Ruto steered clear of his 2022 succession plans but said he will not be distracted by critics in doing what he deems best for Kenyans.

He said some of his critics have been questioning his fundraiser activities yet he has not questioned them where they take their money.

“They take their own (money) to witches and magicians at night but we deliver our own during the day for God’s work.

“We don’t ask them where they take their money, why should they question us. Let them do their as we do our own,” lashed Ruto who gave Sh1.5 million.

Further, the DP asked every arm of the Government to perform its duties as mandated by the Constitution.

He said the Jubilee administration will ensure that every arm of government was adequately facilitated to deliver services expected of them and asked responsible agencies to ensure they deliver to Kenyans.

He said, “The work of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, that of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission would be measured by the investigations of the wastage and the mismanagement of public resources. The output of the Judiciary, on the other hand, would be evaluated by the justice they would dispense.”