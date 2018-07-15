Government bans night discos in Homa Bay

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 12:52, Updated July 15th 2018 at 13:09 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

The Government has banned night discos at funerals in Homa Bay County to curb teenage pregnancies and HIV infection in the area.

The County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, said the night dances locally referred to as disco 'matanga' promote HIV infection, teenage pregnancies and early marriages among school girls.

ALSO READ: HIV vaccine that can protect people in trial

“Girls are part and parcel of the society but we must look for ways of protecting them from those who intend to ruin their future. The disco matanga creates leeway for the girls to meet people who defile them and ruin their future,” said Macharia.

He told parents to be keen in protecting the wellbeing of their young daughters and sons from sex pests.

Speaking when he visited Homa Bay County, Bunge La Wenye Nchi group in Homa Bay town, Macharia said the disco matanga also contributed to other social vices such use of illicit brews.

“The funeral discos also serve as places where hooligans camouflage to perpetrate crime and other social vices which pose insecurity to locals. Let nobody hold disco matanga lest punitive action will be taken against them,” said Macharia.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

County Police Commander Tum and his Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) counterpart Daniel Wachira told residents to collaborate with police in fighting crime in the area.

“We don’t prejudice and police are ready to act on all non-malicious information which is also beneficial to residents,” Tum said.

The Homa Bay Bunge La Wenye Nchi head Walter Opiyo urged youths in the county to attend the meetings to enable them air their views on development of the county.

“Let us all come together and share our views on what can promote development in our county,” Opiyo said.

ALSO READ: HIV vaccine shows promise in human trial