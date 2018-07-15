We are still beggars even after the handshake - Coast governor

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 11:10, Updated July 15th 2018 at 11:40 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said on Saturday that Coast leaders are working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on development issues alone.

Kingi said the working relationship was occasioned by the March, 9 handshake between President Uhuru and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

“We had set our boundaries as NASA and Jubilee but Raila broke the boundaries and went and gave his hand to Uhuru Kenyatta and because it is our party leader who started it we have no otherwise but to work with both Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto without discriminating against anyone of them. If Uhuru comes we shall clap for him and if Ruto also comes we shall do the same because when we clap for Uhuru alone we will have gone against the handshake,” said Kingi.

Kingi said that the Coast leaders are currently engaged in deep consultations to strategise on the 2022 General Election.

“I want to tell you that because of the handshake, everyone belongs to us. If they come here we will work with them on matters of development and that is what is important for us to know as a region. Let them come but our 2022 political decision should be left to us. We will decide on which path that we will take as a region,” he said.

The Governor said it was time for the region to field their presidential candidate in the 2022 elections and that will be achieved only if the region speaks in one language.

“We don’t want to be beggars in the coming government because even as we speak we are still beggars even after the handshake; this time round we must form the government,” he said.

Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu said they will work with the Deputy President to bring change despite them being ODM party members.

“People are lamenting that we are working with the Government, Raila said it is over and he decided to go to State House and this stopped the harsh politics that had been going round for a period. He said we need peace and all of us have witnessed that,” said Mbeyu.

She added: Ruto works with Uhuru and it should not be an issue when we appear at Ruto’s events. We are still in ODM and we were elected to serve our people, and we are going to look for what belongs to them and ensure that we prosper.

