First Kenyan woman appointed Major General, as New KDF Commanders are unveiled

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta decorates Maj. Gen. Fatuma Ahmed after she took oath of office as Assistant Chief of Defence Forces -Personnel and Logistics at State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday witnessed the swearing-in of new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top commanders recently appointed by the Kenya Defence Council.

Among the newly appointed commanders is Major General Fatuma Ahmed, the first Kenyan woman soldier to attain that rank, who is the new Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces in charge of personnel and logistics.

Lt General Robert Kibochi has been appointed the vice chief of the KDF after the retirement of Lt General Joseph Kasaon.

ALSO READ: Make lifestyle audit open and transparent

Lt General Raria Koipaton takes over as commander of the Kenya Army while Major General Francis Ogolla is the new commander of the Kenya Airforce.

Addressing the military top command at the close of the swearing-in ceremony, President Kenyatta congratulated the commanders for their appointments, saying he looks forward to working with them in building the capacity of the KDF to continue serving its mandate.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the new VCDF Gen Kibochi, you have had a sterling career in the army and I look forward to you using skills and vast experience you have acquired to your new role in the service of the entire KDF as the VCDF,” he said.

On the elevation of Major General Ahmed, President Kenyatta said it is an honour to witness the first Kenyan army female officer ascend to such a high ranking position within the KDF.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Major General, let me begin by saying that it is my pride and joy today to witness the unveiling of the first Kenyan woman as a Major General in the history of our country. I am looking to you and counting on you to be a positive role model for other women in this republic and to show and to prove to them that there is no limit for Kenyan women and that everything is possible,” he said.

Ahmed thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in her new role saying it is an honour for all Kenyans. “I am very happy with this new appointment because it shows that the President values the contribution of women to the development of our great nation,” she said.

Uhuru applauded KDF for being a true model of the Kenyan society where all individuals serve the country with honour and loyalty despite coming from different backgrounds.

The President also thanked the retiring Lt General Joseph Kasaon and Major General Samuel Thuita for their exemplary service to the country saying he looks forward to working with them in other capacities.

ALSO READ: Cabinet reshuffled