Irate youth lynch man suspected of killing girlfriend

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 16:07, Updated July 13th 2018 at 16:11 GMT +3

The search for a suspect who allegedly killed 22 year old woman in Lake Naivasha took a new twist after irate members of the public lynched the boyfriend accusing him for the death.

The 25 year-old suspect was beaten and later set ablaze in Mirera tracing center in Naivasha hours after escaping from a police dragnet.

On Monday morning, police in Naivasha retrieved the body of the 22-year-old Trizza Wanjiru from River Malewa after going missing for one day.

A boulder had been attached to the body to prevent it from floating but members of the public saw some suspects dropping a ‘luggage’ in the river on Sunday night and informed the police.

Incidentally, the boyfriend who was also a boat operator in the lake had on Wednesday recorded a statement with police over the mysterious death.

But on Friday morning, he escaped his house after police moved in to arrest him after evidence incriminated him with the murder of the mother of one.

According to a witness Fred King’ori, the two had differed over a boat that Wanjiru owned leading to a harsh exchange of words before she went missing.

“The woman had demanded that the man hands back the boat and this led to the fall-out and we suspect that this could have resulted in the murder,” he said.

He added that the suspect was cornered as he fled from the area and beaten to death before police moved in and collected the body.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident and called on area residents to desist from taking the law onto their hands.

“We suspect that the suspect did not ferry the body to the river alone and our investigations are still going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in Kasarani area of Gilgil constituency for allegedly defiling four school going students.

The four who include three flower farm workers have been cohabiting with the four minors before police and members of the public cornered them in one of the houses.

Area Chief Musa Lokioror confirmed the incident adding that the issue was been handled by police who had made progress in their investigations.

“One of the girls is in primary school and from the information we have is that the four men have been having a sexual relationship with the minors,” he said.