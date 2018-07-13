Pakistan ex-PM Sharif heads home to face jail before polls Next Story
Trump vows to end Africa's 'vicious' conflicts Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

China industrial park explosion kills 19

By BBC | Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 10:33, Updated July 13th 2018 at 10:36 GMT +3
 The explosion at an industrial park in China's Sichuan province has left 19 people dead 

An explosion at an industrial park in China's Sichuan province has left 19 people dead and 12 others injured, according to state news agency Xinhua.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the authorities in Jiang'an county said the blast happened at a chemical plant run by Yibin Hengda Technology.

ALSO READ: 4,000 students out of school as unrest persists

Photos on Chinese social media showed a huge fire and plumes of smoke rising from the facility.

It is not clear what caused the explosion.

According to Xinhua the fire, which broke out on Thursday evening, had been put out early Friday. Those injured in the blast were in a stable condition.

Authorities have begun an investigation, the news agency said.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Yibin Hengda makes chemicals for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

According to local media reports, the three-storey buildings of the factory burnt down to their steel frames and nearby buildings had their windows shattered.

The accident follows previous high-profile disasters at chemical plants in China.

In 2015, 173 people died in an explosion at a chemical warehouse in the north-eastern port city of Tianjin.

ALSO READ: ZTE inches closer to resuming business in US

An official investigation into the blast found that corruption, political connections and official collusion allowed corners to be cut and safety systems to be overridden.

RELATED TOPICS:
China
explosion
Yibin Hengda Technology
fires

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru to open Sh992 million Sigiri Bridge

Uhuru to open Sh992 million Sigiri Bridge

Student unrest continues unabated

Student unrest continues unabated

Knut, MPs clash with Amina over transfers

Knut, MPs clash with Amina over transfers

Kiraitu bans firefighters from school fires

Kiraitu bans firefighters from school fires

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited