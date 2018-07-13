Hotels record full bookings as Obama visit nears

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 09:10, Updated July 13th 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3

Kisumu's Eco Lodge located at the shores of Lake Victoria in a picture taken on July 12,2018. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Hotels in Kisumu have registered booming business ahead of a visit by former US President Barack Obama.

Most hotels have recorded full bookings up to next Tuesday.

Obama is expected in Kogelo, Siaya County, on July 16, to officiate the opening of a youth centre sponsored by Sauti Kuu Foundation that is run by his sister Dr Auma Obama.

A spot check in Kisumu yesterday revealed that high-end hotels had registered full bookings.

Business people, political leaders, international journalists and other guests have been streaming to the lakeside city, located 60 kilometres from Kogelo where Obama will be going.

Robinson Anyal, the Chairman of Western Kenya Hospitality Leaders Association, confirmed increased inquiries, with some hotels referring clients to competitors due to full bookings.

Kisumu County Director of Tourism Thomas Ouko described the visit as having a direct impact on regional business.