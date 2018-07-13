Team appointed to investigate claims of misappropriation of funds Murang’a High School

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3

The team of six is expected to investigate claims of misappropriation of funds and students indiscipline in the school. [Courtesy]

A team has been appointed to conduct investigations at Murang’a High School following claims of misappropriation of funds and students indiscipline.

A six man team with members drawn from Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was dispatched on Wednesday with instructions to interview all the teachers and scrutinize books of accounts.

County Director of Education Ms Victoria Mulili deployed a team to the school a week after a section of teachers implicated their Principal Mr Willy Kuria with misappropriation of finances and intimidation.

The move to conduct joint investigations by TSC and Department of Education followed a letter to Mulili dated July 9, by her TSC counterpart Ms Jane Njage, they probe the allegations of mismanagement of finances, intimidation of teachers among others.

”I am aware of the investigations at the school and the concerned parties are very cooperative. Once the probe is completed report of the findings will be shared with all stakeholders,” said Mulili.

The teachers in a letter seen by The Standard, claimed that the head has been concealing information on students unrest, sending students away for flimsy reasons like unmarked school uniform among others.

The teachers, cited a fire incident at the school on June 21 this year in one of the cubicle when some students perceived to be poor performers were detained while their colleagues were on half term break.

They further revealed how banana and wheat flour they suspected was meant for preparation of illicit brew was found in the school compound and used condoms matter which was concealed by the administration.

On June 30, during form four students clinic, they cited how they were harassed by the principal in front of the parents.

On donation of Sh 300,000 to students by Deputy President William Ruto when he visited the school in April this year, they called for audit on the spending saying they doubted the expenditure spent on the ‘special’ supper.

The letter to education stakeholders reads in parts, “There is a lot of dissatisfaction and there is no form of communication at all. The teachers are not involved in decision making but they are the ones to implement.”

Efforts to get comments from Kuria turned futile as he failed to answer calls.