PS Belio: Transfer of teachers will continue despite opposition

A dormitory that was burnt at Kisii High School on Wednesday after students went on the rampage. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Government will not back down on its policy to ensure head teachers serve outside their localities.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang told MPs yesterday the ministry would not stop posting heads to other areas, away from their native localities due to opposition by their unions.

To curb rampant student unrest, Dr Kipsang told National Assembly’s Education Committee the ministry was also considering increasing the number of day schools in urban areas.

"The Government will not relent. Delocalisation of head teachers must continue. This is a Government policy and it will continue to be implemented as planned. We will not allow students to dictate how to run schools. We will also not consult students on which teacher to post to their schools,” Kipsang told the committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly.

On Tuesday, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion blamed unrest in schools on the new policy.

“You cannot remove a teacher students see as a performer when the exams are nearing,” said Sosion.

Under the guidelines, there will be a limit to the number of years a teacher should head one school.

Deputy school heads and senior teachers will also be recruited on merit.

The Teachers Service Commission started the implementation of the policy in December last year.

This came as Education CS Amina Mohamed warned parents will pay for the damage caused by students.

“Someone will have to pay. The Government will have to pass the costs to parents," Amina said.

However, the CS's announcement has angered parents who said they fear schools will take advantage to exploit them. Some of the parents took to social media to express their displeasure with the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Sossion has called on the Government to declare student unrest a national disaster.

In Nyanza region, 17 schools have been closed indefinitely due to student unrest.