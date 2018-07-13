Deputy speaker slot declared unconstitutional

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

A high court has quashed the position of deputy speaker at Murang’a County assembly.

Judge Kanyi Kimondo ruled that the position was unconstitutional and hence null and void.

ALSO READ: Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

He ruled in favour of a petition filed by Antony Mwangi Maina against establishment and creation of the office of the deputy speaker at the assembly.

Holder of the office Mr Samuel Mwangi Kihurunjo, has been involved in a tug of war with allies of Governor Mwangi wa Iria whom perceived him as a threat owing to his political stand.

“The position of the deputy speaker should be declared unconstitutional and holder of the office should not carry out any mandate because doing so will be contravention with the law. The bearer of the office should be instructed to leave,” ordered the judge.

The court issued permanent injunction order restraining any person from acting in the position of the deputy speaker. Maina had moved to court on December 4 last year arguing the position was not recognised in the constitutions thus called for scrapping.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

It was a blow to the embattled deputy speaker after last week’s ruling where the court declined to hear an application by four members who were protesting against a decision to remove them from slots of committee chairmen.