Court to rule on Del Monte land Next Story
Bishop jailed briefly for disobeying court order Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Deputy speaker slot declared unconstitutional

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

A high court has quashed the position of deputy speaker at Murang’a County assembly. 

Judge Kanyi Kimondo ruled that the position was unconstitutional and hence null and void. 

ALSO READ: Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

He ruled in favour of a petition filed by Antony Mwangi Maina against establishment and creation of the office of the deputy speaker at the assembly. 

Holder of the office Mr Samuel Mwangi Kihurunjo, has been involved in a tug of war with allies of Governor Mwangi wa Iria whom perceived him as a threat owing to his political stand. 

“The position of the deputy speaker should be declared unconstitutional and holder of the office should not carry out any mandate because doing so will be contravention with the law. The bearer of the office should be instructed to leave,” ordered the judge. 

The court issued permanent injunction order restraining any person from acting in the position of the deputy speaker.  Maina had moved to court on December 4 last year arguing the position was not recognised in the constitutions thus called for scrapping. 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

It was a blow to the embattled deputy speaker after last week’s ruling where the court declined to hear an application by four members who were protesting against a decision to remove them from slots of committee chairmen.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
high court
Murang’a county
Governor Mwangi wa Iria

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Court to decide Keter’s fate today

Court to decide Keter’s fate today

Fire rocks two schools in Murang'a

Fire rocks two schools in Murang'a

Reprieve for Green Park home owners

Reprieve for Green Park home owners

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited