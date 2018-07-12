MPs in near fist fight over CS Macharia

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 10:50, Updated July 12th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

There was a near-fist-fight in Parliament between Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka and his Mumias West counterpart Johnson Naicca.

The two lawmakers engaged in a shouting match that almost degenerated into blows over perceived attempts by Naicca to shield Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia from responding to questions about road construction in the 290 Constituencies.

The drama ensued yesterday when CS Macharia appeared before Committee on Implementation chaired by Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta to appraise the committee on the status of implementation of at least 20 kilometres of road in each of the Constituencies across the country.

Onyonka picked a fight with Naicca when he tried to defend the CS from responding to queries raised by members of the committee.

Onyonka and Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati had questioned Macharia why some constituencies were being favored in the infrastructure project.

Onyonka protested that his constituency does not have a single road tarmacked despite the House resolution while Kitutu Chache North (Jimmy Agwenyi) has about 80 kilometres of tarmac road.

It was when the CS said that he was not in a position to respond to the query that Naicca jumped in to defend him, irking Onyonka.

“I have a right to ask questions and get answers from the CS. The CS must answer unless you have an interest. Can you declare your interest,” barked Onyonka to the surprise of the CS and ministry officials.

Efforts by the committee chairman to bring things into order did not help as the two continued in shouting match as Naicca told him off to direct the query to the relevant committee – Transport and Infrastructure.

The session also show the MPs pick war with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who appeared as a friend of the team but sided with Naicca.

The irked MPs threatened to throw him out of the sitting for defending the CS.

Kuria had said that the questions were wrongly directed to the CS, advising the MPs to have the matter handled by Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

“The mandate of this committee is to ensure resolutions of the House are implemented by the executive and not to implement projects because,” said Kuria.