President Uhuru to open Sh992m Sigiri Bridge

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3
Sigiri Bridge in Budalang'i which is almost complete and will be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Sigiri Bridge in Budalang’i is set for official opening by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the next few weeks.

The bridge collapsed last July, a few days after Uhuru visited the site to inspect progress on the project.

Site engineer Lin Weiyang yesterday said the 100m long bridge being constructed by the China Overseas Engineering Company (Covec) at a cost of Sh992.5 million was almost complete.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that Sigiri Bridge be constructed in 2014 after nine people died while crossing River Nzioa. 

Completion of the bridge will be good news to the locals who have had to endure the risks involved in crossing River Nzoia using boats.

The bridge, which links Bunyala South and Bunyala North wards, is one of the Jubilee flagship projects in Busia County.

“We are doing our best to hand over the project to the Government as soon as possible because most of the work is almost complete," said Weiyang.

Residents said there was need for security lights to be installed at the bridge to ward off criminals at night.

A three-kilometre road on either side of the bridge has also been constructed.

Though the bridge is 95 per cent complete, residents have been restricted from using it until President Kenyatta commissions it.

