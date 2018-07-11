School girl attacks 21-year-old ‘rapist' with a knife

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 12:44, Updated July 11th 2018 at 12:47 GMT +3

Police in Migori are investigating an incident in which a female secondary school student knifed and seriously injured a man who allegedly tried to rape her as she walked to school.

The Form Three student at Nyamome Secondary School in Suna West location is said to have overpowered the would-be rapist, wrestled a knife from him and stabbed him on the abdomen at dawn on Tuesday.

The man, Unuss Barakat, 21, is fighting for his life at the Ojele Memorial hospital where he was rushed by people who found him writhing in pain.

After attacking the man, the girl is said to have rushed to the Migori police station to report the incident.

She is said to have sought the assistance of another female schoolmate who bumped into her as she struggled with the man.

The other girl allegedly helped her to wrestle the knife from the attacker which she quickly turned on him.

Migori County Police Commander, Joseph Nthenge confirmed the incident and said they have launched investigations into what may have happened.

“The girl immediately made a report at the police station while accompanied by her parents and another female student from the same school. She said she had been attacked by a man known to her while on her way to school, "said Nthenge.

He added: "The girl reported that she snatched the knife from the man and used it to defend herself. We are investigating these claims."

But speaking to the Standard from his hospital bed, the 21 years old man who works at a local salon, denied ever attacking the student, who she claims was her former girlfriend.

"I never tried to rape her. It’s her who fished the knife from her school bag and attacked me when we met as I went to the river to wash my clothes," said Barakat.

He said he was rushed to hospital by a relative who heard his cries for help.

“The girl was my girlfriend and we had separated sometimes back but I didn’t know that she had grudge that led to the attack,” Said Barakat.

He, however, could not explain why he was going to the river before 6 am in the morning.

Mr Nthenge said they had not made any arrest because no one had complained against the girl.

