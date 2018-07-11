Governors risk arrest for snubbing Senate call Previous Story
MPs want Migingo row taken to ICJ

By Kepher Otieno | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3
IG Boinnet and his Ugandan counterpart Kele Kayihura (right) at Migingo Island in Lake Victoria. [Standard]

Opposition leaders have demanded that the diplomatic tussle between Kenya and Uganda over Migingo Island be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said on Monday he was lobbying politicians to push the Government to file the boundary row before the ICJ.

Speaking in Migori during the burial of Senator Ben Oluoch Okello, Mr Orengo said the row over the tiny but fish-rich island was getting out of hand as Ugandan soldiers continued to evict Kenyans.

The senator pointed out that even Somalia had filed a suit against Kenya over a maritime boundary dispute. "Cameroon and Nigeria once had a border dispute and they moved to the ICJ and it was resolved. We have evidence that Migingo belongs to Kenya and only this court can resolve the matter."

Uganda flies its national flag on the rocky island and has posted military and police officers there permanently even though Kenya claims the isle lies within its territory. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Migingo Island
row over migingo
Senate Minority Leader James Orengo
kenya uganda border

