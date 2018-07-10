Counties lobby to have piece of Obama during visit

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

Kogelo village in Siaya County, the rural home of former US president Barrack Obama. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Three counties in Nyanza are jostling to have a piece of President Barack Obama during his visit to Kenya next week in what could pose a major challenge to his handlers.

Homa Bay is where the former US president's great grandfather was buried, Kisumu where his chartered plane will land and Siaya where he will be hosted by his half-sister Auma Obama.

The three are lobbying to be included in the programme as the clock ticks to the grand visit – Obama's fifth since he discovered his Kenyan roots in 1986.

There is intense lobbying from interested parties from the three counties, with members of the former president’s extended families from Kanyadhiang, Homa Bay where the Obamas trace the roots of their huge family tree, complaining of being 'sidelined' in the July 16 visit.

A member of the Obama family living in Kanyadhiang’ told The Standard they were preparing to petition Dr Auma to have them officially invited to the function in Kogelo, which will be an invites.

“We are told only those with invitation cards will attend the function in Siaya. We have not received these invitation cards, and this means we may be locked out. It means we may not have the chance to greet our son whose great grandfather was buried amidst us,” said a relative who requested anonymity.

President Obama will visit Kogelo, the ancestral home of his father, the late Barack Obama Sr, on Monday, July 16, where he will inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Sports, Resources and Vocational Training Centre run by his half-sister Auma.

And in what may not go down well with many Kogelo residents, access to the venue, which is some 800m from where Obama’s father was buried, will be restricted.

Strict programme

So strict is the programme that the organisers have also restricted the accreditation of journalists wishing to cover the function.

Besides the Kanyadhiang’ families, Kisumu county government is lobbying to have Obama make a brief stopover to meet Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o before flying to Kogelo.

All indications yesterday were that Kisumu was preparing to host the former President even if for a few minutes.

The county’s Tourism, Culture and Sports Executive Achie Alai said they would host Obama at the Kisumu International Airport upon arrival from Nairobi.

“He will be received by Nyong'o during the flight transition expected to last 8-10 minutes. Thereafter he will take a chopper to Kogelo village,” said Alai. This arrangement could not be independently confirmed as the official programme had not been issued.

Giant screens

Luo Council of Elders are also jostling to be included in the programme. They want to be given at least five minutes to present a memorandum to Mr Obama- either in Kisumu or in Kogelo.

The Standard has also learnt of plans by both Kisumu and Siaya county governments to install big screens in the two towns to enable residents follow the visit without necessarily travelling to Kogelo.

Ms Alai, yesterday disclosed that they had contracted someone to mount giant screens at the Jomo Kenyatta sports ground.

In Siaya, the county government will beautify Kogelo market and the environs ahead of the visit.

The county government is already working on repairing roads that lead to Kogelo village.

Yesterday, Governor Cornel Rasanga, who visited the complex to be launched by Obama, said the county had allocated funds for road repairs and maintenance.

“We are also paying the workers who are preparing the lanes and planting grass within the complex. We will support the complex to attract the right investors,” said Rasanga.