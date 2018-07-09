Students burn houses of people suspected of bewitching their colleague in Kisii

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 18:20, Updated July 9th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

Ann Moraa searches for valuables in a house belonging to Ludia Omwega at Gekongo village in Kitutu Chache, Kisii County. Nyakeyo Secondary school students torched her house over suspicion that Lydia bewitched a student from the school who died under unclear circumstances last week. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Students of Nyakeyo Secondary School in Kisii County this morning burnt down two houses of a family they claim bewitched their colleague who died over the weekend.

The irate students of the day school are said to have arrived in the school on Monday morning and requested to be allowed to go and condole with the family of their bereaved colleague Jasper Ndege who died over the weekend.

A student who requested anonymity said they burnt down the house of Jasper’s sister in law whom they believe bewitched him leading to his two weeks sickness which resulted to his death on Saturday.

“We requested the school administration to allow us to visit the family, on arrival we got information that Jasper had been bewitched by his sister in law after which we set her house ablaze,” said the student.

The angry students then matched five Kilometres to Mzee James Omwega’s home at Gekongo village and burnt down his house on accusation that he was shielding his daughter who is said to have to have sought refuge at the home.

Zipporah Omwega, who is a daughter in law to Mzee Omwega said that they were at home at around 9 AM when they got information that students from Nyakeyo Secondary who matching to the home to burn houses.

“ The students who were around 200 descended on our home after which we managed to run away as we shouted for help from our neighbours since we did not understand why they were out to destroy our home,” said Zipporah.

Stella Masieka, a neighbor said that she was plucking tea in her farm when she had distress calls from Mzee Omwega’s home after which they informed the area administrators who immediately notified the police.

“Police responded swiftly and arrived at the scene and managed to repulse the students who intended to destroy the entire home of Mzee Omwega and his wife Ludiah who had left home for their daily duties,” said Masieka.

Monica Gesare a neighbour to the family said that she met the students along the road and asked them where they were going after which they informed her that they were going to burn houses of people who bewitched their colleague.

“This is very sad indeed Mzee Omwega and his wife Ludia are humble and innocent people, they have now lost everything, we appeal to the government to assist them and arrest those who did this to them,” said Gesare.

Kisii County Police Commander Hassan Abdi confirmed the arrest of several students in connection with the incident and that his officers are currently carrying out investigation over the matter.

Abdi said that his officers are maintaining security at the school and at the homes of Mzee Omwega and his daughter Irine and that those behind the arson attack would be brought to book.

“While we condole with the family of the student who died we condemn the act of burning the houses of Mzee Omwega and his daughter, those behind this attack will definitely face the law,” said Abdi.

When the Standard visited Nyakeyo Secondary School it found it deserted with the students said to have gone to their homes after the incident with armed police officers maintaining security in the compound.

The School Principal Simeon Onsarigo who was not at the school at the time refused to comment on the matter on phone referring the Standard to the County Education office instead.

