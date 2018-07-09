Nissan admits falsifying emissions data on cars made in Japan

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 13:49, Updated July 9th 2018 at 13:53 GMT +3

Nissan admitted on Monday that data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately "altered", dealing a blow to the Japanese car giant's efforts to recover trust after an inspection scandal last year.

The company did not say how many cars were affected by the falsifications, which were uncovered during voluntary tests of all parts of Nissan's operations conducted in the wake of last year's scandal.

It said tests on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had "deviated from the prescribed testing environment".

In addition, it said inspection reports had been drawn up "based on altered measurement values".

Nissan's share price dropped 4.56 per cent to 1,003.5 yen (Sh915.9) after it said it would make a statement on exhaust measurements following a report of falsification. It made the statement after the market had closed.

The firm vowed a "full and comprehensive investigation" into its latest fake data scandal.