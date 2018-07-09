Waititu: Properties in question are mine but not bought using public funds

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 12:34, Updated July 9th 2018 at 12:40 GMT +3

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. He says he bought properties long before he was elected. [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has denied claims that he recently bought prime properties at Nairobi Central Business District worth Sh1.8 billion using public funds.

Social media reports in the last one week has been claiming that Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji is investigating the governor on how he has managed to buy three properties worth Sh1.8 billion in Nairobi within 10 months in office.

ALSO READ: Lifestyle audit on Govt officials begins July

The information has also been alleging the governor was being probed for irregularly awarding his family members contracts worth Sh573 million.

But while speaking about the matter for the first time in Kiambu town, Waititu termed the information circulating in the social media as malicious saying that he bought the properties being alluded to long before he became governor.

He said no government agency involved in fighting corruption in the country has sought him over the claims trending on the social media.

He advised those peddling the lies to first go to banks and find out the amount of loan he had taken to purchase the properties in question.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The governor said he was entitled to take a loan from a bank to purchase a property of his choice adding he was eligible to loan of up to Sh5 billion due to his ability to pay back.

"Even as a governor, I have every right to take loans from banks as long as we qualify and buy whatever we want to buy,” said the governor.

The governor also refuted claims that he had awarded his family tenders worth hundreds of millions.

“That is a big lie,” he said. “I want people to know that even before venturing in politics 20 years ago when I was elected councilor, I was already driving a Mercedes limousine and a Range Rover besides owning a palatial home in Nairobi and running 25 lorries on the road,” he said.

ALSO READ: Raila challenged to explain Kisumu property

The governor said he was in full support of the fight against corruption being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He added that he was ready for lifestyle audit as directed by the president recently.

“People should not use ongoing fight against graft to settle political scores and fighting those they are intending to vie against in the next elections," he added.

He attributed the information circulating on social media to his political detractors who he said were keen to challenge him for the governorship come 2022.