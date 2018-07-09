Probox vehicle crashes three people to death

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 11:25, Updated July 9th 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

Three people were crashed to death in a boda-boda and Probox collision at the Githuaini junction of the Sagana-Karatina road, Kirinyaga County.

A fourth one is admitted to the Kerugoya Level Five hospital following the 6.30pm Sunday accident.

All the three were passengers were on the ill-fated boda-boda while the injured one was the cyclist who was said to have been speeding at the time of the accident.

Eye witness Simon Wanjohi said he saw the boda-boda operator struggling to maintain balance of the overloaded and speeding bike before the accident occurred.

“As the boda rider was desperately trying to control his motorcycle, which was in the middle of the busy road, a Toyota Probox emerged from the opposite direction and the two collided head-on killing the boda-boda rider and his passengers three instantly,” he said.

The witness said the boda-boda operator and his three passengers had no chance of escaping the head on collision due to the high speed of the motorbike and car.

County Police Commander Leah Kithei said the rate of boda-boda related accidents had reached alarming proportions in the area. She attributed most of them were caused by speeding and overloading.

The Commander said she has instructed traffic policemen to educate locals on road safety. Kithei also instructed the officers to crack down on riders carrying more than one passenger.

