Assistant County Commissioner dies during childbirth

By Maureen Ongala | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 09:32, Updated July 9th 2018 at 09:35 GMT +3
Vitengeni Assistant County Commissioner Millicent Ngonyo. [Maureen Ongala, Standard]

Vitengeni Assistant County Commissioner Millicent Ngonyo has died.

Ms Ngonyo was said to have died at a local hospital on Thursday last week due to excessive bleeding during childbirth. 

“It is with great sorrow that we report the untimely death of one of our officers, the assistant county commissioner of Vitengeni, Ganze sub-county.

She died at 12 noon at the Kilifi County hospital after complications during delivery. She delivered well and the child is doing well.

However, excessive bleeding led to her death,” said Kilifi North Deputy County Commissioner Josephat Mutisya.

The county chief officer for medical services, Bilal Mazoya, said doctors were unable to control the bleeding.

"It became difficult to stop it because she was bleeding from inside the uterus," said Mazoya. 

The official denied claims that the hospital ran out of blood as doctors tried to save Ngonyo's life.

kilifi county

