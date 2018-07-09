Residents demand arrest of two officers in murder probe

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 09:24, Updated July 9th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3

Residents of Karimani II village in Kaloleni Constituency, Kilifi County, console Kazungu Fondo (centre), the father of Katana Kazungu, 17, during the burial on Saturday. Kazungu was reportedly killed by the police early last month. [Gideon Maundi, Standard]

The Government has been given a week to arrest and prosecute officers accused of killing a 17-year-old boy at Karimani II village in Mariakani, Kaloleni Constituency.

Residents and local leaders said suspending the two officers suspected of shooting and killing Katana Kazungu Fondo, a Standard Seven pupil, was not enough punishment.

They threatened to storm the police station where the officers are based to arrest them.

Police claim

Katana was shot and killed on June 26 in unclear circumstances. The police claimed they found him near a lorry that was reported stolen. An autopsy showed Katana was shot in the back.

It has emerged that the officers opened fire on a group of men, in the dark, without warning. The group is said to have been trying to push the lorry out of mud.

Last week, local police said officers suspected to have shot the student had been suspended but rights groups say that is not enough. They have also called for independent investigations into the killing.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana, who spoke during the boy's burial on Saturday, lamented that no action had been taken against the officers two weeks after the killing.

Deputy Governor Gedion Saburi attended the burial.

"It was not enough for the police to say they had suspended the officers involved in the shooting incident. We are witnessing a growing trend where police officers torment, intimidate and even kill innocent citizens with impunity. For example, we have had cases of police officers from other jurisdictions come here to harass boda boda riders and mnazi sellers," said the MP.

Promise to probe

Last week Kaloleni OCPD Kennedy Osando said they were already investigating the matter.

"We shall be seeking answers from the County Commissioner and the county police commander over the killing," said Saburi.