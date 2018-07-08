Agency freezes Egerton accounts Next Story
Governor Joyce Laboso reaches out to UN in fight against gender based violence

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 7th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso (right) with UN Women Country Director Zebib Kavuma at her office in Bomet town. Laboso sought support of the UN women in fighting gender based violence in the county. [Photo:Gilbert Kimutai/Standard]

 

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has vowed to step up the war against gender based violence.

Speaking when she hosted the UN Women Country Director Zebib Kavuma on Friday, Dr Laboso said she was ready to collaborate with the United Nations office to eradicate the vice.

She said she will collaborate with UN Women to empower locals economically in a bid to curb gender based violence and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Her administration, she said, will conduct an aggressive education campaign against the vice and called on those suffering silently to come out and report such cases to relevant authorities.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok asked the UN Women Country Director to assist establish a gender violence recovery centre at the Longisa Hospital.

Kavuma said Kenya has been chosen to be a pilot country for the UN Women’s Global Flagship Programme Initiative, Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces.

