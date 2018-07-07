Patel dam owner to stay another 3 days in prison

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Lawyer Evans Monari (L) has a word with the owner of Patel farm Perry Manusukh Kanasagara and his farm manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar during the ongoing case where they have been charged with 48 counts of manslaughter.

Perry Manusukh Kanasagara, the owner of the controversial Patel Farm in Solai Nakuru will be a guest of the State for another three days.

This was after a Naivasha court ordered that the businessman who has been charged with manslaughter of 48 people be remanded at Naivasha Medium Prison until Monday, when bail terms will be determined.

ALSO READ: Patel dam owner arrested

The businessman will be joined in the remand prison by his farm manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar and director of water in Nakuru County Johnson Kamau Njuguna.

This came as three more Government officers were arraigned before Naivasha Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja and also charged with 48 counts of manslaughter.

The three - Winnie Muthoni, Jacinta Were and Tomkin Odo Odhiambo - denied the charges and were remanded in the same prison until Monday.

Far-fetched allegations

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The three were also accused that on diverse dates between 2007 and May 2018, they failed to prepare an environmental impact assessment report of the dam.

Two more suspects Williec Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot presented themselves before the court and the magistrate directed that they record their statements with the police.

Lawyer Francis Mburu, who was appearing for the three Government officers termed as far-fetched allegations that the suspects were a threat to the State witnesses.

“The three suspects, who are senior Government officers voluntarily presented themselves to the police. It is worrying that the prosecution wants them denied bond,” he said.

ALSO READ: Solai Dam: Second wave of impunity