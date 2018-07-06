Couple forced to cut short honeymoon following son’s abduction

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 13:08, Updated July 6th 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

A newly wedded Couple in Homa Bay County have suspended their honeymoon to search for their 10 year- old son who was kidnapped three days after they exchanged marriage vows.

Their planned post wedding celebrations have now turned into grief and nightmare as they spent sleepless nights over the whereabouts of their son.

The boy’s father Lamec Ogola said the kidnappers had demanded Sh10 million as ransom before they could release his son whose abduction is being linked to their wedding.

"We were happy after exchanging our vows but this turned into a nightmare three days later. We don’t know whether our son is alive," said Ogola.

Ogola said they have searched for the boy in vain and are now appealing to the police to help scale up the investigations.

He is now living in fear after the kidnappers took his child over what is suspected to have been connected to a wedding he conducted last Saturday.

The class three pupil at Janeiro Junior Academy in Rangwe Sub County was kidnapped by unknown people in Homa Bay town on his way to school on Tuesday morning.

Ogola said the boy was preparing to board a school bus when unknown men approached him in a white car. They forcefully picked him and disappeared with him using the vehicle.

“My son was in the company of his elder sister. They were going to school when some strangers asked them to board the car,” said Ogola.

What surprised him is that the kidnappers knew his son. “His sister said the men identified the boy by his name,” he added.

According to Ogola, attempts by his son to object the request of the suspected kidnappers did not succeed when they forcefully dragged him into the car.

Ogola told journalists that he had been receiving calls from people using anonymous phone numbers telling him that they knew the whereabouts and demanding Sh10m ransom.

“The callers have asked for a ransom or kill my son if I do not meet their demand,” he said.

He added: "I dont have the money they are asking for. I am not a rich man. I am pleading with them to release my innocent child," Ogola told the Standard.

The wedding was attended by prominent political leaders in the region.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum confirmed the incident saying that they are working on leads to help them rescue the child and arrest the kidnappers.

“We call on the public to offer information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects. We will ensure the minor is rescued,” said Tum.

Other sources said the kidnappers may have been people who knew Mr Ogola's family and take time to track down the boy as he left the house for School.