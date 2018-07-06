22-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling minor

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 11:45, Updated July 6th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

A 22-year old man was today sentenced to serve a life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a four-year-old girl.

The accused Sammy Wanderi, who appeared before Narok Court Resident Magistrate Adelide Sisenda had pleaded not guilty on January 26 this year before was found guilty after six witnesses gave their testimonies in court.

The court heard that on January 1, 2018, at Ololung’a in Narok South Sub-County, Wanderi picked the toddler from a playing ground near their home as they were neighbors and waylaid her.

He later asked the child to stay until late, promising to buy her sweets before dragging her to a nearby bush where he committed the heinous act.

The mother upon seeing strange behavior examined the minor who returned home late; she found bloodstains in her underpants as well as the private parts.

The mother took her to Ololulung’a hospital where the child was examined and confirmed to have been defiled.

Medical reports from the hospital proved that though the hymen was intact, there was partial penetration, and bruises which still proved an instance of defilement.

In his mitigation, the culprit said he is a young man who has not married and would appreciate if the court would consider punishing him in a fair way.

While handing the life imprisonment, the magistrate said the crime committed by the accused person was very serious as the life of the minor has a permanent wound.

“The law is very clear on such offences and the only sentence provided for defilement of a child aged 11 years and below is life Imprisonment,” she said while delivering the judgment.

However, the accused was reminded of his right to appeal after 14 days if unsatisfied with the judgment.