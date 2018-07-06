Waititu appoints Thangwa in cabinet reshuffle

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3

Karungo wa Thangw’a the new Kiambu Youth affairs, Sports and Communication with Governor Waititu.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has made changes to his cabinet.

The latest changes saw Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services CEC Mary Kamau moved to the Roads, Transport and Public works docket.

Waititu also merged livestock, fisheries, veterinary services and agriculture, irrigation and marketing dockets into Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation. It will be headed by Joseph Mwangi.

Karungo wa Thangw’a is the new entrant to Waititu’s government and the youngest cabinet member will be in charge of the newly created Youth Affairs, Sports and Communication.

The new docket was split from the Education, Gender, Cultural, Social Services, which is headed by Dr Kang’ethe Ng'ang'a. David Kuria who has been acting Roads CEC since John Mugwe was sacked by the governor retained his water, environment, energy and natural resources.



While making these changes, Waititu warned his ministers against laxity and non-performance. “I will not hesitate to relieve anyone of you of his or her duties if you fail to deliver as per my expectations,” said Waititu.

The governor directed Thangw’a to come up with programmes that will benefit the youths . On his part, Thangw’a pledged to work hard to deliver on his mandate.

