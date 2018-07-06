Kisumu MCAs get Sh1 billion for development

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo during a past address to the assembly. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The county assembly has approved Sh1.05 billion to finance ward projects.

In a break from the past, the ward representatives won the executive's heart by managing to convince Governor Anyang' Nyong'o to give them Sh700 million more than in the previous financial year.

ALSO READ: Crisis hits hospitals as malaria tests stall

Each of the 35 wards will get at least Sh30 million after the MCAs unanimously endorsed the Sh9.2 billion 2018/2019 budget.

The ward reps had threatened to shoot down Prof Nyong'o's budget if he did not allocate money for the wards. They even summoned the finance executive, Nerry Achar, to discuss the cash.

Up in arms

The budget committee chairman, Steve Owiti, said the MCAs were up in arms over the matter.

The ward reps told Nyong'o's administration they were keen on seeing more money go to the rural regions in the spirit of devolution, instead of urban centres being favoured.

Roy Samu and Victor Rodgers, both members of the speaker's panel, said the essence of devolution formed the foundation for grassroots units and structures.

"We want a system of government founded upon the concept of decentralisation and devolution of power to the village level, as Nyong'o promised," said Mr Samu.

Mr Owiti said the cash would be spent on projects identified by residents through public participation.

ALSO READ: Kisumu County automates revenue collection in bid to raise Sh1b

"We want the people to own the projects and feel part and parcel of the entire county administration, from the executive to the assembly and others."

Electoral turfs

During the last financial year, the MCAs negotiated with the executive that each ward be given money to finance prioritised projects in their electoral turfs.

"They were given Sh350 million as ward development fund," said the Kisumu speaker, Onyango Oloo, adding that each of the 35 wards got Sh10 million.

A Bill expected to give MCAs control over billions of shillings in devolved funds has been introduced in the Senate.

The County Wards Development Equalisation Fund Bill 2018 is the brainchild of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

It proposes that MCAs be given control of not less than eight per cent of all funds sent to their respective counties each year.

ALSO READ: Who will get Nakuru County out of the rut?

The Bill suggests that each of the country’s 1,450 wards should get part of the funds that have in the past remained in the hands of governors.

To ensure compliance, the Bill proposes that the Controller of Budget not authorise the release of funds to counties that do not send money to the wards.

"There shall be opened and maintained a bank account by the county treasury into which all funds allocated to the wards shall be deposited for disbursement," the Bill states.