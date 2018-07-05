University staff quit unions over unfair deductions Previous Story
Ministry silent on Kuppet report on Moi girls' rape allegations

By Akello Odenyo | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 09:45, Updated July 5th 2018 at 09:48 GMT +3
Women from Kibera demonstrate in Nairobi over the rape case in Moi girls Nairobi. (File, Standard)

The Education ministry has declined to comment on a report on the Moi Girls School Nairobi rape case until detectives release their findings.

Education PS Belio Kipsang' said he could not comment on the report, by a union representing secondary school teachers, but would await the outcome of ongoing investigations by police.

Speaking during a press briefing at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi, Kipsang’ said the ministry was relying on findings from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before determining the next course of action.

“I cannot comment on the report by Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) because as a ministry, we do not know what happened. Investigations are ongoing and we can only comment on the issue once we have the findings."

DNA results

The PS said DNA results that were due by July 2, were yet to be released by the DCI and until then, the ministry would not comment.

“The students are back in school and they are settled. As soon as the DNA match results are out, we will share,” he said.

Brian Weke, a parent at the school, questioned why the report was released to the media instead of investigating officers.

“I’m not discrediting the report, but if Kuppet was genuine in their motives, they would have released the report procedurally,” said Weke.

“They could be raising very fundamental issues that should be investigated, but the procedure of releasing it was wrong,” he added.

Mr Weke said the report had showed the students and parents in bad light.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Education ministry
Moi Girls School
Belio Kipsang'
rape claims

