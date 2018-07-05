University staff quit unions over unfair deductions Next Story
Three missing Ngara Girls High School students found in Mombasa

By Philip Mwakio | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3
Urban OCPD Eliud Monari (right) with Fatiya Abdi (second left), the good samaritan who found alleged missing student of Ngara Girls. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Three girls who were reported missing from Nairobi and Kiambu counties have been found at the Coast.

The first girl disappeared from Ngara Girls High School, Nairobi.

The teenager surfaced in Mombasa on Sunday, but has not been allowed by police to speak to journalists or the public.

Mombasa Urban police boss Eliud Arumba Monari yesterday told journalists the girl had been taken in by a good Samaritan at Bondeni in Mvita Constituency.

"We all saw reports of the missing girl aired on television. She was found in Mombasa's Bondeni area where a Good Samaritan by the name Fatiya Abdi found her and took her in," the police boss said.

"She appears well and had been well taken care off by the Good Samaritan." People claiming to be the girl's relatives yesterday travelled from Nairobi to Mombasa to be with her.

Two more girls found

Meanwhile two Form Three students of Ngarariga Girls Secondary School in Limuru, who had been missing for the past one month, were found in Malindi.

The two were living with boys who reportedly ‘rescued’ them at night and offered them a place to stay in Maweni slums after the person who allegedly promised to give them jobs disappeared.

Malindi Police boss Matawa Muchangi yesterday told The Standard: "We are profiling them to know how they came to Malindi".

Two women who rescued them and reported their whereabouts to police said the girls initially stayed at Maweni slums in the outskirts of Malindi town. They later relocated to the interior parts of the slum after being offered alternative accommodation by the boys, the women said.

Florence Tatu said they reported to the police after watching news of the missing girls.

