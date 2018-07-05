Get to the bottom of Moi Girls school rape claim, clear doubt Next Story
Who will get Nakuru County out of the rut?

By Editorial | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui. [File, Standard]

Unlike many governors, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has barely worked. He is, to say the least, under siege and this, because of factors ranging from labour disputes to legal suits and political machinations at the county assembly.

Nurses at the main county hospital have gone on strike for the longest period over salary arrears. Some former employees have also sued over unfair dismissal.

Speaker Joel Maina Kairu, a key person in the county, survived an impeachment last week. Thanks to the intervention of Senator Susan Kihika, who prevailed upon the warring factions to work together.

At times, Mr Kinyanjui has seemed to be out of depth and lacking the spine to deal with issues like bloated workforce that denies development much-needed funds.

The audit he ordered on the 7,000 plus employees bore no fruit. Salaries and wages gobble up 70 per cent of Nakuru’s Sh9.8 billion (2015-2016) Treasury allocations.

He could claim that he inherited the problem from the former regime headed by Kinuthia Mbugua, now the State House Comptroller. That narrative cannot sell forever.

At times, it is tempting to see him as someone who does not want to confront the issues; that he is bidding his time. That is wrong.

He needs to get a grip on things and work. The people elected him to work. He needs to provide solutions to their problems. He needs to motivate them.

