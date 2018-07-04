Deadly Anthrax kills mason and two cows

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 18:03, Updated July 4th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

Vets have cautioned the residents against handling or consuming uninspected meat.

One person in Kimasian village in Ainamoi Constituency died after contracting Anthrax.

The 24- year-old mason contracted the epidemic disease while skinning a carcass of a cow with the disease.

The deceased contracted the disease through a wound in his hand.

Medical records from the Kericho County hospital indicated that the mason succumbed to cutaneous form of anthrax seen from his skin.

Dr David Rotich, a veterinary department officer with the County said laboratory test had revealed that two cows which died in the village had the disease.

He blamed the area residents for the unfortunate deaths by their failure to vaccinate their cows and other domestic animals.

Vaccination costs Sh50.

“It is unfortunate that Anthrax vaccination has been ongoing, but locals have not been taking their animals for the crucial exercise,” said Dr Rotich.

The veterinary doctor at the same time cautioned the residents against handling or consuming uninspected meat.

Kapsoit Ward representative expressed gratitude to the veterinary department officers for acting swiftly to prevent more deaths.

“They made sure that the carcass was disposed six feet down and disinfected the affected area,” he said.

Chirchir pointed out that the last time a case of Anthrax was reported in the ward was seven years ago.

Nonetheless, three cows in the village died of East Coast Fever (ECF) last week.