Kenyans behind Sh140m heist in Dubai arrested Next Story
DPP Haji orders arrest of Patel farm managers, Nema officials Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Deadly Anthrax kills mason and two cows

By Nikko Tanui | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 18:03, Updated July 4th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3
Vets have cautioned the residents against handling or consuming uninspected meat.

One person in Kimasian village in Ainamoi Constituency died after contracting Anthrax.

The 24- year-old mason contracted the epidemic disease while skinning a carcass of a cow with the disease.

ALSO READ: Governor Chepkwony clashes with area legislators over budget

The deceased contracted the disease through a wound in his hand.

Medical records from the Kericho County hospital indicated that the mason succumbed to cutaneous form of anthrax seen from his skin.

Dr David Rotich, a veterinary department officer with the County said laboratory test had revealed that two cows which died in the village had the disease.

He blamed the area residents for the unfortunate deaths by their failure to vaccinate their cows and other domestic animals.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Vaccination costs Sh50.

“It is unfortunate that Anthrax vaccination has been ongoing, but locals have not been taking their animals for the crucial exercise,” said Dr Rotich.

The veterinary doctor at the same time cautioned the residents against handling or consuming uninspected meat.

Kapsoit Ward representative expressed gratitude to the veterinary department officers for acting swiftly to prevent more deaths.

ALSO READ: Residents living in fear after cracks emerge on ground [photos]

“They made sure that the carcass was disposed six feet down and disinfected the affected area,” he said.

Chirchir pointed out that the last  time  a case of Anthrax was reported in the ward was  seven years ago.

Nonetheless, three cows in the village died of East Coast Fever (ECF) last week.

RELATED TOPICS:
anthrax spread
anthrax
kericho county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kericho residents also claim parts of Kisumu County

Kericho residents also claim parts of Kisumu County

MCAs refuse to fund governor's projects

MCAs refuse to fund governor's projects

Quarantine on cattle extended to curb anthrax spread

Quarantine on cattle extended to curb anthrax spread

Kericho – Chinese nationals arrested

Kericho – Chinese nationals arrested

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited