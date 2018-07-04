Addicts pick up the pieces after decades of alcoholism Previous Story
Choppies Supermarkets to open new branch in Kiambu

By Daniel Psirmoi | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 17:53, Updated July 4th 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3
The retailer's branch in Embakasi. [Courtesy]

Choppies Supermarkets is expected to launch a new branch on Thursday in Kiambu County.

The new shop brings to 13 the total number of the retailer’s branch networks in Kenya.

Choppies Marketing Manager Evelyne Amondi said the Kiambu shop will offer affordable but high quality variety of goods to their customers.

“At Choppies, you can never go wrong for we offer what the market demands,” said Ms Amondi.

The Kiambu branch is the first in the region and will be a huge relief to the residents who have for a long time struggled to access supermarket services.

The Marketing Manager called on the people of Kiambu to come up in large numbers on Thursday for their shopping, noting that there will be promotions and offers for them.

“Our customers should expect value for their money. We also have cutting-edge customer care services,“ she said.

Some of the items that customers would be able to purchase at the Kiambu Branch include core edible groceries and fresh foods (meat, freshly baked products, fruit and vegetables), ready to eat and ready to cook meals. Moreover, there will be a wide variety of heavy and light household items with a unique assortment of glassware and houseware.

It will mostly serve the people of Kiambu town, Gachie, Ruaka, Kabete, Wangige, Mwimumto, among other regions.

