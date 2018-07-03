Police officer brutally attacks wife for returning home late

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 18:48, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3

June Koech who was brutally attacked by her husband Paul Tanui in Mochongoi, Baringo County. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

A woman from Mochongoi, Baringo County, is nursing serious injuries after her husband beat her for returning home late.

The mother of six said her husband, an Administration Policeman (AP) based in Elgeyo Marakwet County, returned from work on Friday evening but did not find her at home.

June Koech said she was still at Kabel market where she works in a hotel to support the family.

“I came back to the house at around 8pm and found him in the house with the children... He started quarreling me,” she said.

She said her husband picked up a rubber whip and beat her up, inflicting serious injuries on her hands and body.

“He whipped me until I ran and hid under the bed. He pulled me out by my hair and continued beating me, ignoring my pleas to stop hurting me,” she said.

Her desperate cries for help from neighbours did not bear fruit.

The woman said after a while, police officers from Kabel AP camp arrived and arrested the man, but he was later released.

The woman was taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

