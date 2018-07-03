'Dead' woman found alive in morgue fridge Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

South Sudan government proposes bill to extend president's term

By Reuters | Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 13:45, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3
South Sudan President Salva Kiir

South Sudan’s government proposed a bill to extend President Salva Kiir’s term for three years, undermining peace talks with opposition forces who condemned the move as illegal.

The bill seeks to amend the constitution to extend Kiir’s tenure to 2021, lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: South Sudan peace deal attempt fails

Deputy Paul Yoane Bonju said the bill was presented on Monday to parliament and that lawmakers intended to vote it into law this month.

The world’s youngest nation, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, erupted into violence in late 2013 over a political disagreement between Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since, and more than three million forced to flee their homes.

Kiir and Machar met last week and agreed on a new peace deal that included a ceasefire that took effect on Saturday.

It was violated on that day when government forces and rebels launched attacks on each other’s positions. On Monday, there was more fighting and at least 18 civilians were killed.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Machar’s rebel group SPLM-IO said the government was proposing an “illegal procedure” in attempting to extend Kiir’s term.

RELATED TOPICS:
South Sudan
extend president's term
president salva kiir

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

South Sudan rebel leader Machar arrives in Ethiopia for talks to end civil war

South Sudan rebel leader Machar arrives in Ethiopia for talks to end civil war

South Sudan civil war foes to meet in Ethiopia

South Sudan civil war foes to meet in Ethiopia

S. Sudan leaders ask Kenya to seize ill-gotten wealth from leaders

S. Sudan leaders ask Kenya to seize ill-gotten wealth from leaders

South Sudan rebel leader to attend talks with President Salva Kiir

South Sudan rebel leader to attend talks with President Salva Kiir

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited