Nakuru becomes butt of jokes as memes and cat videos go viral

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 09:40, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3

[Courtesy: Ajus Nyakwar Mboga/Facebook]

The story of a man jailed for selling cat meat has borne dozens of memes sweeping through the internet.

James Kimani was last week jailed for three years by Nakuru principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo after he confessed to having slaughtered dozens of cats for about seven years he had been in the business. The meat was often supplied to unsuspecting samosa vendors in the town.

ALSO READ: Nakuru dancers hope their moves will take them places

Over the past few days, the social media has been awash with puns and memes depicting Nakuru as perhaps the greatest consumer of illegally slaughtered meat particularly from 'peculiar creatures'.

This has however not left out the larger lot –the social media users who have been relishing the jokes wholesomely, while the creative minds have over the past one week had something to keep them busy churning hilarious videos and memes alike.

The hilarious jokes of ‘Nakuru’s Miau’ was borne from the confession from the convict that he has slaughtered over 1,000 cats, selling them to samosa vendors in the town.

The hilarious jokes, went far beyond poking holes, linking the closure of a battery manufactering company to Nakuru’s ‘cat-consuming’ nature.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“They never told you why Eveready Kenya left Nakuru;huyo paka angeliwa” read one of the memes while the other one that joked about the samosa sellers noted “ Our samosas are irresistible, they are a cat above the rest”, ‘Samosa Miau, locally available’. [Courtesy]

On Youtube channels, the news items on the cat story, in only one week has garnered over 7,000 views with equally rib-cracking comments that have made Nakuru a new-found butt of jokes.

And while the larger lot have been keeping themselves busy to wade off the thoughts of having eaten the samosas from cat meat, that are generously sold in the streets, Nakuru residents too have been all over the social media asking what really went wrong’.

Others have used the incident to explain why ladies from Nakuru are mostly ranked top in cat walking.

ALSO READ: Parlour that milks, boils, cools milk at a go

“In Kenya, taking breakfast is committing suicide. Tea contains mercury and copper, ukiteremsha na ka escort unawaiwa na CAT meat. Mungu, tulikosea wapi?” Edoket commented on social media.The responses, have been satirically overwhelming with other viral videos satirically explaining the ‘effects of eating samosas in Nakuru’.

One cannot fail to notice the creativity and the growing talent in short sensational videos that have continued to rock the social media platforms, killing the appetite for barbecued meat lovers.

In one of the viral videos, a man walks to a hotel and orders a samosa, but once he hungrily opens his mouth for a bite, a cat meows, sending him ito a frenzy, he tries it several times but still, he cannot do it as the meows get even louder.

But even as some on social media continued to bash the convict, others, amazingly offered great support to him even as he leads a new life behind bars.

“What mistake did the cat seller commit? By discovering that cat meat is a delicacy? Why was he jailed for three years? Jail the NYS suspects. Do not kill innovation,” @Tito-Nyongesa commented on twitter.

The social media sensation went further to even change Nakuru’s greetings to ‘Miau’. The netizens did not spare the viral videos that are trending in the fastest speed with others clearly depicting the tribulations of cats living in Nakuru.

ALSO READ: Chiefs colluding with land brokers to disinherit individuals land