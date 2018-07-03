DPP Haji orders for the arrest of Governor Sospeter Ojaamong

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 09:09, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 09:34 GMT +3

To face graft charges, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has okayed the prosecution of Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and nine others over the loss of Sh20 million through fraudulent procurements.

The officers who are now facing arrests will be charged with seven offences including abuse of office and flouting of procurement procedures.

“Hon Sospeter Ojaamong unilaterally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Madam R Enterprise Ltd (MRE Ltd) in a project of solid waste management system without due regard procedural framework governing management of public finances and projects leading to loss of Sh8 million,” Haji said.

Who else if to be charged

Timon Otieno Mboga

Bernard Krade Yaite

Leonard Wanda Obimbira

Samuel Osieko Ombui

Allan Okweny Omachari

Madam R Enterprise Ltd

Edna Adhiambo Oyoo

Renish Achieng Omullo

Sebastian hallensleben

Investigation by the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) backdating to 2016 revealed the tender was single-sourced.

The probe by the anti-graft watchdog also revealed that once the tender was awarded, the county paid another company with a similar name, Madam R.

Madam R is registered as a sole proprietorship.

