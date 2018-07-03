KPA eyes Sh1.7b tugboat for rescue exercises Next Story
How police cover up crimes by colleagues Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Mombasa lawyers want IG Boinnet to testify over missing teenager

By Willis Oketch | Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3
Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security at Continental House, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Lawyers representing the family of a teenager said to have been arrested a month ago have asked the court to order Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to produce him.

Husny Mubarak is said to have been arrested outside a local hotel by armed men believed to be police officers, who forced him into a car before speeding off.

ALSO READ: Student charged with impersonating Boinnet dead

Mubarak has not been seen since then and on Friday, his family, through lawyer Yusuf Abubakar, successfully applied to have him produced.

In a replying affidavit, the police denied Mubarak was in their custody. However, Justice Justice Erick Ogola rejected the police's application as it had been brought to court illegally.

"The order by Justice Ogola was directed to Mr Boinnet, who was required to come to court personally or delegate his powers to his junior, in writing, to represent him," said Abubakar.

Abubakar said the affidavit which was presented to court on Friday was illegal because it was not authorised by the IG.

Abubakar, who is assisted by Dr Bakari Mwanakitina, accused the IG of disobeying a court order by failing to produce Mubarak.

The judge said the IG must take his orders serious as it touches on the right of someone who may have lost his life.

RELATED TOPICS:
ig boinnet
missing teenager

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Miraa drivers push IG Boinnet off road

Miraa drivers push IG Boinnet off road

Boinnet: Construction of police hospital to begin in October

Boinnet: Construction of police hospital to begin in October

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited