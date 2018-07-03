Mombasa lawyers want IG Boinnet to testify over missing teenager

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security at Continental House, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Lawyers representing the family of a teenager said to have been arrested a month ago have asked the court to order Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to produce him.

Husny Mubarak is said to have been arrested outside a local hotel by armed men believed to be police officers, who forced him into a car before speeding off.

Mubarak has not been seen since then and on Friday, his family, through lawyer Yusuf Abubakar, successfully applied to have him produced.

In a replying affidavit, the police denied Mubarak was in their custody. However, Justice Justice Erick Ogola rejected the police's application as it had been brought to court illegally.

"The order by Justice Ogola was directed to Mr Boinnet, who was required to come to court personally or delegate his powers to his junior, in writing, to represent him," said Abubakar.

Abubakar said the affidavit which was presented to court on Friday was illegal because it was not authorised by the IG.

Abubakar, who is assisted by Dr Bakari Mwanakitina, accused the IG of disobeying a court order by failing to produce Mubarak.

The judge said the IG must take his orders serious as it touches on the right of someone who may have lost his life.