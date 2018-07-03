Love film to be shot in Kenya after intervention of State

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 23:43 GMT +3

Hollywood silver screen star Tony Goldwyn of the series Scandal (second right) together with Black Panther veteran and scriptwriter Jamal Joseph (left) and Kennedy Odede (right) when they were hosted by Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua at Board offices on Uchumi House Monday 2.7.2018. [GEORGE ORIDO, STANDARD]

In summary Kenya has been losing movies to South Africa, considered an ideal recording location

Movie about Kenyan and American, captured in the New York best seller 'Find Me Unafraid', was to be recorded in South Africa before agency stepped in

A movie about the love story between a Kenyan and an American will not be shot in South Africa as earlier planned.

The Government intervened to have the movie about Kennedy Odede and American Jessica, captured in the New York Times best seller Find Me Unafraid, filmed in Kenya.

ALSO READ: Kenya films board lacks capacity to regulate creative industry

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) said it would facilitate the filming of the movie about the couple that lives in Kibera, Nairobi.

Hollywood star Tony Goldwyn and renowned scriptwriter and film producer Jamal Joseph have arrived in the country to prepare for the recording.

Goldwyn, who starred as the president in the series Scandal, and his friend Jamal are in the country courtesy of Kennedy and Jessica and are exploring the possibility of shooting a film about their love story here in Kenya.

"KFCB is happy to support them in every possible way to ensure this profound love story is turned into a big film here in Kenya," said the board's chief executive, Ezekiel Mutua.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

He added: "We are here to ensure such movies do not go to South Africa."

This is good news for the country which has lost several films about Kenyans to South Africa, seen as an ideal location for filming.

"We will be happy to tell this powerful story from Kenya, here in Kenya," said Goldwyn after a meeting with Mr Mutua.

He said he had learnt about the story after a friend in Hollywood asked him to review it.

Goldwyn said intervening in a community out of love was irresistible and would likely turn Find Me Unafraid into a film.

It is a love story between Odede, who was born in Kibera slums, and America Jessica Posner, from Denver, who have been engaged in humanitarian work in the area.

Odede later went to study in the US. Together with his partner, they founded Shining Hope for Communities, an organisation that works to uplift the lives of the underprivileged in Kibera.

“It is amazing that the Government has come out to support our story and the story of our love for the community to be shot here in Kenya and not South Africa,” Odede said yesterday.