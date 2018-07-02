Mudavadi asked to mend political fences with Raila

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 14:15, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has been asked to mend fences with Opposition leader Raila Odinga in order to ‘remain relevant politically’.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Mululu Holy Spirit church in Sabatia, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said Nyanza leaders are ready to support Mudavadi if he agrees to work with Raila again.

“It’s our time to pay back but that will only happen if we renew our friendship. Raila and Mudavadi should work together and forget about party politics that could be the cause rift between Nyanza and western regions. Both of you need each other to shore up numbers,” said the legislator.

He asked the two NASA co-principals to focus on taking the country forward and ensure the lake region bloc benefit.

According to him, Raila and Mudavadi should not be distracted by those positioning themselves for the 2022 general election.

He lauded the handshake pact between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta saying it has brought unity in the country.

“Politics should not divide us. We want the good working relationship to continue. You have been supporting us and we will support you come 2022. Because of the handshake we are seeing corruption cases being handled and we hope those involved will be prosecuted,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua echoed Atandi’s sentiments.

“Peace will help us thrive, this politics of saying western should be on its own and Nyanza produce a leader of its own will not help us. We should focus on involving other communities,” he said.

Vihiga woman representative Beatrice Adagala differed with them, insisting that it’s time for them to support Mudavadi.

“Mudavadi has been chief campaigner of NASA. We should support him come 2022,” she said.