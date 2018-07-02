Agriculture CS asked to help revive vegetable processing plant

Directors of the troubled Midland vegetable processing plant in Kinangop have asked Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjiri to intervene so new officials can be registered.
They said the Registrar of Companies was yet to register the officials five months after elections.
This came as local farmers continued losing millions of shillings due to lack of market for the produce. One of the directors, Matheri wa Hungu, gave the registrar two weeks to register them, failure to which they would take legal action.
Mr Hungu said shareholders of the company held their AGM on January 24, and picked the new officials following court orders.
"However, our efforts to get a registration certificate have not borne fruit," he said.
He said operations at the plant had since stalled.