Agriculture CS asked to help revive vegetable processing plant

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3

Youths from Kinangop, Nyandarua County protest over failure to reopen the multi-billion Midland vegetable processing plant in Njabini town. The protesters identified Nyandarua County government as the biggest hindrance towards reopening the plant that was closed ten years ago. [Photo: Antony Gitonga/ Standard]

Directors of the troubled Midland vegetable processing plant in Kinangop have asked Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjiri to intervene so new officials can be registered.

They said the Registrar of Companies was yet to register the officials five months after elections.

This came as local farmers continued losing millions of shillings due to lack of market for the produce. One of the directors, Matheri wa Hungu, gave the registrar two weeks to register them, failure to which they would take legal action.

Mr Hungu said shareholders of the company held their AGM on January 24, and picked the new officials following court orders.

"However, our efforts to get a registration certificate have not borne fruit," he said.

He said operations at the plant had since stalled.