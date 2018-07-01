Nine-year-old boy killed during robbery targeting pastors

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 11:57, Updated July 1st 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3

The gang was on a runaway motorcycle when they hit and killed the nine-year-old boy. [Courtesy]

A nine-year-old boy was killed during a robbery on a group of pastors in King’eero, Kiambu County.

A gang of two confronted a meeting of Coptic Orthodox Church pastors and attacked one of them robbing him of unknown amount of money Saturday morning.

The pastors were meeting in Mukui area when the incident happened. The pastor was shot and injured in the leg before the gang grabbed unknown amount of money from him.

Police said the gang jumped onto a motorcycle they had and sped off. By then a crowd was running towards where the gunshot had emanated.

Witnesses said the motorcycle hit and killed the nine-year-old boy and injured another aged 15 as the gang escaped the scene.

A motorist who witnessed the incident chased the gang on the motorcycle and managed to hit it flooring one who he and other locals arrested.

The other suspect managed to escape on foot with the money they had grabbed from the pastor. He undressed a coat he was wearing and abandoned it in a thicket near Kibiku police station as he escaped to avoid detection.

Police and witnesses said two mini ceska pistols with seven bullets were recovered from the suspect.

Central police boss Francis Munyambu said they are looking for the other accomplice who escaped. He added they had traced the gand to Kawangware where they originated.

“They seem to have had prior information on the meeting by the pastors,” he said.

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was Saturday night shot dead by police in a botched robbery incident in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

The suspect is said to have been in the company of three others and were attacking and robbing locals when police were alerted.

The other accomplices managed to escape as police approached.

The body was moved to the mortuary.