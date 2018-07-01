Arbitration court ruling to settle Tatu City ownership row Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Nine-year-old boy killed during robbery targeting pastors

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 11:57, Updated July 1st 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
The gang was on a runaway motorcycle when they hit and killed the nine-year-old boy. [Courtesy]

A nine-year-old boy was killed during a robbery on a group of pastors in King’eero, Kiambu County.

A gang of two confronted a meeting of Coptic Orthodox Church pastors and attacked one of them robbing him of unknown amount of money Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: Arbitration court ruling to settle Tatu City ownership row

The pastors were meeting in Mukui area when the incident happened. The pastor was shot and injured in the leg before the gang grabbed unknown amount of money from him.

Police said the gang jumped onto a motorcycle they had and sped off. By then a crowd was running towards where the gunshot had emanated.

Witnesses said the motorcycle hit and killed the nine-year-old boy and injured another aged 15 as the gang escaped the scene.

A motorist who witnessed the incident chased the gang on the motorcycle and managed to hit it flooring one who he and other locals arrested.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The other suspect managed to escape on foot with the money they had grabbed from the pastor. He undressed a coat he was wearing and abandoned it in a thicket near Kibiku police station as he escaped to avoid detection.

Police and witnesses said two mini ceska pistols with seven bullets were recovered from the suspect.

Central police boss Francis Munyambu said they are looking for the other accomplice who escaped. He added they had traced the gand to Kawangware where they originated.

“They seem to have had prior information on the meeting by the pastors,” he said.

ALSO READ: Man denies assaulting cousin

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was Saturday night shot dead by police in a botched robbery incident in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

The suspect is said to have been in the company of three others and were attacking and robbing locals when police were alerted.

The other accomplices managed to escape as police approached.

The body was moved to the mortuary.

RELATED TOPICS:
crime
kiambu county
murder charges

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man alleges assassination plot over land

Man alleges assassination plot over land

Three men caught on camera gang raping teenager jailed

Three men caught on camera gang raping teenager jailed

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Man accused of attempted murder to face trial

Man accused of attempted murder to face trial

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited