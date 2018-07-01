Moi University in stalemate over closure of constituent colleges

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

Controversy over the transfer of students from a constituent college of Moi University has deepened further after students received a second memo ordering the college shut, and their relocation to the university’s main campus.

In a memo dated June, 28, 2018 from the university’s Vice Chancellor seen by Sunday Standard, the students from Odera Akango in Siaya and Kitale campuses are required to relocate to the main campus and Eldoret West campus in a week.

In the memo, the VC said the move had been occasioned by lack of teaching due to non-payment of lecturers.

Stakeholders and leaders from the community, however, claim the university management has told them that the students had requested for a transfer.

“We are already complying with the entire requirement as per the commission of university to the campus. We had a meeting with the management and we all agreed that the students would not be moved,” said Prof Luke Othuon, a stakeholder of Odera Akango college campus.

More than 500 students in the department of Education, Arts and Social Sciences, Business and Economics and Information Science have been affected by the sudden decision of the Moi University management.

This comes barely a month after the university management gave its word to the county leadership and several other leaders from the county that there would be no transfer as per the first memo two months ago over the same.

Leaders and stakeholders are now accusing the management of for not honouring the agreement between them during a meeting on April 23, 2018.