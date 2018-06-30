EX- bishop arrested for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 15:05, Updated June 30th 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3

Police in Bondo have detained a 62-year old former priest for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old standard eight pupil.

The former Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya in Siaya is being held at Lwala Kotiende Police Station after he was arrested at his rural home in Bondo.

According to a police report seen by Sunday Standard, the accused who has been booked under OB: 8/28/6/2018 is said to have committed the act between the night of 27and 28 June, 2018.

Confirming the incident, the Chief of North Sakwa location Mr Hobson Omolo said the clergy was arrested after the minor reported the incident at a local children's home.

The suspected is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

