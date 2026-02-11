×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Thousands of pupils skip class as drought deepens education crisis

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Emaciated women and children outside makeshift hut in Turkana during a relief food distribution to drought-hit areas in the Nadunga village, Turkana North, Kenya, February 6, 2026 [Courtesy]
Hunger is driving thousands of school-going children out of classrooms across  Kenya's arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), threatening to reverse gains in enrolment as drought tightens its grip on at least 23 counties.
The food crisis, which has left an estimated 3.3 million Kenyans facing acute food insecurity, is now spilling into schools, with educators reporting declining concentration levels,
increased absenteeism and complete withdrawal of learners as families migrate in search of pasture and water.
President William Ruto released Shh4.1 billion towards emergency relief assistance on Tuesday, a move welcomed by education stakeholders who warn that without sustained
support, the drought could destabilise learning in already fragile regions.
"The President's intervention will enable the government to scale up its response to the food scarcity and malnutrition affecting drought-stricken areas in northern Kenya. 
However, we urge the government to prioritise school-based feeding programmes targeting vulnerable learners to stabilise education services in the region," said Kenya Union of
Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori.
More than 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women are among those most affected by the crisis, according to government data. 
In parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir, the statistics translate into daily reality for teachers on the ground.
"Hunger is no longer just a household issue; it is now an education crisis. Children cannot focus in class when they have not eaten for days. Some faint during lessons," said a
school principal in Isiolo County who requested anonymity.
School feeding programmes have historically played a critical role in keeping children in class during times of crisis. In many counties, a guaranteed meal at school is often the only reliable source of food for learners.
Misori commended the government for the intervention, terming it a timely lifeline for families devastated by prolonged drought.
"KUPPET commends President William Ruto's assistance towards emergency relief assistance to the 3.3 million Kenyans facing acute food insecurity," noted Misori.
The funds are expected to scale up food distribution and nutritional support in drought-stricken areas, particularly in northern Kenya, where the crisis has hit hardest. 
Education experts note that feeding programmes not only improve attendance but also boost academic performance and reduce dropout rates, especially among girls.
Beyond immediate food aid, KUPPET is calling for measures to cushion  pastoralist communities whose livelihoods have been ravaged by repeated drought cycles.
"We also urge the government to implement an emergency livestock purchase programme to insure residents against heavy losses as the drought continues," noted Misori.
Livestock remains the backbone of many northern households. As animals perish due to lack of water and pasture, families lose both income and food sources, compounding child malnutrition and school absenteeism.
Humanitarian agencies warn that climate shocks are becoming more frequent and intense, underscoring the need for long-term resilience strategies. 
While emergency relief offers temporary reprieve, stakeholders argue that sustained investment in school feeding, water infrastructure and climate adaptation will be key to protecting the next generation.
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori. Kenya Drought Drought Mitigation Measures Asal Regions
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
34 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
34 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 34 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 34 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 34 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 34 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved