Thousands of pupils skip class as drought deepens education crisis

Emaciated women and children outside makeshift hut in Turkana during a relief food distribution to drought-hit areas in the Nadunga village, Turkana North, Kenya, February 6, 2026 [Courtesy]

Hunger is driving thousands of school-going children out of classrooms across Kenya's arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), threatening to reverse gains in enrolment as drought tightens its grip on at least 23 counties.

The food crisis, which has left an estimated 3.3 million Kenyans facing acute food insecurity, is now spilling into schools, with educators reporting declining concentration levels,

increased absenteeism and complete withdrawal of learners as families migrate in search of pasture and water.

President William Ruto released Shh4.1 billion towards emergency relief assistance on Tuesday, a move welcomed by education stakeholders who warn that without sustained

support, the drought could destabilise learning in already fragile regions.

"The President's intervention will enable the government to scale up its response to the food scarcity and malnutrition affecting drought-stricken areas in northern Kenya.

However, we urge the government to prioritise school-based feeding programmes targeting vulnerable learners to stabilise education services in the region," said Kenya Union of

Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori.

More than 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women are among those most affected by the crisis, according to government data.

In parts of Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir, the statistics translate into daily reality for teachers on the ground.

"Hunger is no longer just a household issue; it is now an education crisis. Children cannot focus in class when they have not eaten for days. Some faint during lessons," said a

school principal in Isiolo County who requested anonymity.

School feeding programmes have historically played a critical role in keeping children in class during times of crisis. In many counties, a guaranteed meal at school is often the only reliable source of food for learners.

Misori commended the government for the intervention, terming it a timely lifeline for families devastated by prolonged drought.

"KUPPET commends President William Ruto's assistance towards emergency relief assistance to the 3.3 million Kenyans facing acute food insecurity," noted Misori.

The funds are expected to scale up food distribution and nutritional support in drought-stricken areas, particularly in northern Kenya, where the crisis has hit hardest.

Education experts note that feeding programmes not only improve attendance but also boost academic performance and reduce dropout rates, especially among girls.

Beyond immediate food aid, KUPPET is calling for measures to cushion pastoralist communities whose livelihoods have been ravaged by repeated drought cycles.

"We also urge the government to implement an emergency livestock purchase programme to insure residents against heavy losses as the drought continues," noted Misori.

Livestock remains the backbone of many northern households. As animals perish due to lack of water and pasture, families lose both income and food sources, compounding child malnutrition and school absenteeism.

Humanitarian agencies warn that climate shocks are becoming more frequent and intense, underscoring the need for long-term resilience strategies.

While emergency relief offers temporary reprieve, stakeholders argue that sustained investment in school feeding, water infrastructure and climate adaptation will be key to protecting the next generation.