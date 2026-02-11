Caleb Amisi challenges ODM ouster, files complaint with party registrar

Audio By Vocalize

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi at Chemichemi Chief’s Office, issuing of bursary on January 22, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has filed a complaint with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties c hallenging his removal from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National

Executive Committee (NEC) and accusing party leadership of targeting critics.

In a letter dated February 11 and addressed to the Registrar, Amisi contests a decision communicated to him on February 6 by ODM's Executive Director that his position as Deputy

National Organising Secretary had "ipso facto lapsed" following his re-election as ODM Chairperson for Trans Nzoia County.

"I hereby wish to lodge my formal complaint with your office that the decision made by the National Executive Council to remove me from my position as the Deputy National

Organising Secretary in the National Executive Committee is without basis, is illegal and is a target towards members who are deemed to be of the diverse two led factions of the party," Amisi wrote.

The removal comes hours before a National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa on Wednesday where the party ousted Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from office with

immediate effect, citing indiscipline and violations of party protocol.

"Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in

accordance with the party constitution and applicable laws," said Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, who will now serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

The NEC expressed grave concern over rising levels of indiscipline within the party, particularly at the senior leadership level, according to the party resolution read by Omanyo.

Sifuna and Amisi were notably absent from the Mombasa meeting. Sifuna sent apologies without elaborating on reasons for his absence while Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi,

the Vihiga Senator, remained in Nairobi due to parliamentary commitments.

"I did not travel to Mombasa as I am currently in Nairobi attending to my Senate responsibilities," Osotsi said.

Early Wednesday, Amisi, Rift Valley ODM stalwart Kipkorir Menjo and Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma were removed from ODM NEC.

Those perceived as allies of Sifuna, including Amisi and Menjo, were allegedly removed from the NEC WhatsApp group on Sunday.

The dispute emerges amid internal realignments within ODM following growing tensions over a proposed coalition with President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Amisi maintains he has concurrently held both positions since September 8, 2023, without objection from party leadership until now.

"I have previously occupied both the position of the ODM Chairperson Trans Nzoia County and the position of the Deputy National Organising Secretary without any objection,

confrontation and/or conflict with the party. I have occupied the two positions since 8th September 2023," he stated.

The MP argues the arrangement allowing him to serve in both capacities was reached through consensus within the party and with the former party leader.

"The decision to occupy the two positions as stated inter alia was made through a consensus with the party and the former party leader and as such I have been occupying the two positions simultaneously," he wrote.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen's February 6 letter cited Article 92 of the party constitution, which states that "all party officials shall not hold more than one office in the party."

In his appeal to the Registrar, Amisi seeks regulatory intervention to halt enforcement of the NEC's decision and has requested official documentation from the party.

"Kindly also supply me with the latest Party Constitution and the list of Party NEC Members as at 6th February 2026. My earlier request to obtain the latest Party Constitution and the list of NEC Members has been futile," he noted.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties is mandated to oversee compliance with party constitutions and the Political Parties Act, including dispute resolution mechanisms where internal processes are contested.

Amisi has been a vocal critic of ODM's collaboration with Ruto's government and has threatened to quit the party should it endorse the President's re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking to a local radio station, the MP described the move as irregular and procedurally flawed, noting the party communicated his removal before the NEC formally met to deliberate on the matter.

"They have removed me from NEC, that was their target," Amisi said, adding he received a letter informing him of his removal while simultaneously congratulating him for being county chair.

Sifuna has led a faction opposing the party's cooperation with Ruto's UDA, arguing that ODM must field its own presidential candidate in 2027.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi had called on party leadership to expel Sifuna, accusing him of repeatedly acting in defiance of party leader Oburu Oginga and the collective will of the party.

"He can leave with whoever he wants. The party will remain cohesive. We need unity, not a party where one leader says this and another says the opposite," Mbadi said during a meeting in Suba South, Homa Bay County on Sunday.

The removal comes despite assurances from Ida Odinga, widow of ODM founder Raila Odinga, who during her late husband's 81st posthumous birthday celebration in January declared that Sifuna would not be removed by anyone.

Ida Odinga had urged feuding party factions to embrace dialogue, expressing concern that ongoing mudslinging among top party leaders risked tarnishing the 20-year history of ODM, asking: "If Raila were here, what could he have done?"

Speaking during a Citizen TV interview last week, Sifuna downplayed reports of his imminent ouster, insisting that even if removed from office, he would remain a loyal member of ODM.

"I am in ODM, and nobody can kick me out of ODM. I have no intention of leaving. You don't have to be an official to be a member of the party," Sifuna said.