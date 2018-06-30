Senator Malala’s convoy attacked in Matungu, Kakamega (pictures)

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 11:22, Updated June 30th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

Part of Senator Malala’s convoy that was attacked by rowdy youth in Mayoni, Kakamega County. [Courtesy]

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s convoy was yesterday attacked by rowdy youths, leaving scores injured in Mayoni, Kakamega County.

Chaos erupted after shots were fired at the senator’s convoy and other vehicles pelted with stones as rival supporters of Malala and Sports CS Rashid Echesa clashed at Mayoni area while coming from the opening ceremony of Fafa Medical School in Matungu.

The Senator’s convoy was pelted with stones by unruly youth at Mayoni area. [Courtesy]

Crew from the legislator’s security detail were forced to shoot in the air as some of Malala’s supporters retaliated. The senator’s vehicle’s wind screen was smashed but no one nursed major injuries.

At the function, Malala had accused some politicians from Mumias of frustrating efforts to revive the Mumias Sugar Company.

"Some leaders from Mumias are using their might to make sure industries from this region fall," said Malala, who drove to Mumias Police Station. Police boss Peter Kattam said investigations were under way.

