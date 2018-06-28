Police kill suspected Al Shabaab operative in Wajir

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 16:45, Updated June 28th 2018 at 16:50 GMT +3

Police in Wajir have killed a suspected Al-Shabaab operative in Tarbaj sub County. The unidentified man was in the company of three other people.

Addressing journalists, Wajir County commissioner Loyford Kibaara said security officers came in contact with about four suspected militants Thursday morning before a fierce gun battle ensued.

Kibaara added that one of them was killed while another one was seriously injured but was whisked away by the other militants who fled into the bushes.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of police officers and police reservists but were also helped by the locals.

Mr Kibaara said the officers are still in the area pursuing the suspects and will remain there until they find the militants.

“I want to assure all of you that we will not leave the area until we find all the militants or those who sympathise with them,” said Mr Kibaara.

Security agencies launched an operation in Tarbaj and Wajir East sub-counties after eight security officers were killed in an IED attack in Bojigaras last week.

The militants made away with fire arms and ammunition belonging to the officers and escaped towards Somalia border during the attack.