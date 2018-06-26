Rift in Jubilee widens

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 19:38, Updated June 26th 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3

(From Left) Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kindiki Kithure, Kenya National Congress party leader Peter Kenneth, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a funds drive at Kaptinga area in Uasin Gishu County. [Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

The Jubilee party formed two years ago could collapse if threats made by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies to bolt out and form a new outfit is anything to go by.

These revelations come after it emerged that the DP’s lieutenants had visited the Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u to finalize the registration of the new outfit.

On Tuesday, Ndung’u confirmed that since the beginning of the year, United Green Party (UGP) and Grand Dream Development Party (GDDP) had been issued with the provisional certificate of registration.

“We have issued provisional registration certificate to two parties United Green Party and Grand Dream Development Party in 2018,” said Ndung’u.

Ndung’u remarks came on the day that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said that they were looking for a new political vehicle for the DP for the purposes of 2022 polls.

“As friends of William Ruto, we are contemplating the formation of our own party. We are thinking of leaving Jubilee Party to Uhuru and his people. We cannot work with saboteurs, we cannot work with those who think they can block DP’s 2022 bid. We can’t work with our enemies,” said Cherargei.

Cherargei’s sentiments adds to the growing rift within Jubilee after Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen threatened to name senior State House officials he claimed are out to stop Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Murkomen, Cherargei and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have been vocal against the planned lifestyle audit saying that it’s pure witch-hunt and targeting a specific individual.

The lifestyle audit aims to tame runaway graft that is also expected to expose those who have profited from the proceeds of corruption with concerns that some politicians have acquired massive amounts of wealth that they cannot account for.

"We are with the President on this. We ask everyone to submit to the audit including political leaders and their families. We will start with Mzee Jomo, then follow with him and the rest of us,” Sudi recently said at a funeral in Chepkoiya village in Uasin Gishu.

But when asked about the walk out of Jubilee, Murkomen retorted: “That is nonsense. Why would we leave Jubilee and for who?”

His National Assembly counterpart and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale dismissed the plan saying that both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy are in Jubilee to stay.

“That is hot air. Both the President and the deputy are in Jubilee to stay. All the parties were merged for the purposes of serving Kenyans and now we are focused on building bridges,” said Duale.

Cheranganyi MP Joshua Kuttuny who has differed with Murkomen and Cherargei on the lifestyle audit said that it will be regrettable to even think that such plan will work.

“I am not aware that there are plans by some people to ditch Jubilee. I am an ardent supporter of President Uhuru and the Deputy William Ruto. I would like to assure Kenyans that we are in harmony and any allegations otherwise should be dismissed,” said Kuttuny.

Jubilee Nominated MP Gideon Keter while dismissing the plans said that those planning to decamp should will be on their own.

“There are few selfish individuals who thrive in disunity and chaos. Those are people who want to cause discord in Jubilee Party which is formidable and should be ignored with contempt they deserve,” said Keter.

Well-placed sources within the camp reveal that DP’s allies are unfairly being targeted with swift action while those from President’s camp are being handled softly.

Of the six corruption that have come to public light in the recent past, ministries headed by those perceived to be allied to the DP have featured in four compared to Uhuru’s two.