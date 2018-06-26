School head who ferries mentally challenged pupils to school on his motorbike

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

A playful moment between Noordin Brighton and Kaptisi Special School Deputy Headteacher Nicholas Malongo. [Standard]

It is not like Nicholas Malongo does not have a choice. If he wanted, he would simply not bother passing by Noordin Brighton’s home every morning to pick him for school.

It is not that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) pays the teacher an extra coin to fuel his TVS KMEK 710K motorbike that now acts as a ‘school bus’ for Brighton and his friend Stephanie — both who suffer from Down Syndrome.

He does all that for free.

Malongo stays in Nandi County, 30km away from the special school in Vihiga where he teaches.

Nine-year-old Noordin cannot get to school by himself. Neither can the 14-year-old Stephanie, who Malongo also ferries from home to school daily.

“This is my own arrangement. The school is not involved. As a teacher of special pupils, we always need to sacrifice,” says the teacher.

Whenever he is not able to pick the pupils, Malongo lets Noordin’s mother know in advance.

This sacrifice puts to the fore the lack of personnel to help people living with disability, especially where abject poverty is a norm.

For instance, in Kaptisi Special School for the Intellectually Challenged, where Malongo is the deputy head teacher, the only other person concerned with the well-being of the children is the head teacher. This is against a population of 54 pupils aged between 12 and 30. Due to biting poverty, just about 15 of some of the mentally challenged pupils with down syndrome show up for school everyday.

School attendance

“Apart from the two of us, we have only one support staff. Sometimes we find it difficult to handle the needs of every pupil,’’ admits Malongo.

“School attendance here is not regular. Sometimes they come for one term and disappear for a whole year,” he adds.

Malongo’s compassion for children with special needs started in his childhood. Growing up, he had an uncle who had autism.

So when it came to choosing a career path, he enrolled with the Kenya Institute for Special Education and trained in mental health.

Malongo joined Kaptisi Primary School Special Unit some five years ago. Two years ago, the special unit became an independent school and he became the deputy head teacher.

“I have seen mentally challenged children who are geniuses or more talented than ordinary children. It is disappointing when a parent becomes disinterested in their education,” says Malongo.

Some teachers, like Malongo, are left to use their money to make life bearable for some of the children with special needs in school.

With a population of just 54, capitation from the Government under the free primary education programme does very little. This, despite the fact that school is one of the safest places for such children.

“These children can pursue other vocational training courses and gain skills to make them lead independent lives. But as it stands now, many will stay in school until God comes for them. No one is interested in employing them,” says Malongo.